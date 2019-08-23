WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A benefit event for the Elgin family, of Worthington, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Hall in Worthington.
Rod and Cathy Elgin have both battled cancer in recent years, with Rod currently battling lung cancer. Funds raised will go toward the family’s medical expenses.
Dennis Schindler, a friend of Rod’s, said that despite it all, Rod is “up in spirits and everything.”
Schindler praised Rod, adding, “He’s the type of guy who would rather help you out than you help him.”
The event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, with a meal served from 5 to 7:30. Monetary donations will be sought in exchange for the meal.
The dinner will include roast pork, cheesy hash browns and baked beans with Happy Joe’s pizza also being sold by the slice.
The event will feature both a live and silent auction. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Donations to the family also can be dropped off at Fidelity Bank & Trust locations.
Any further questions should be directed to Schindler at 563-599-1002 or Chris Rahe at 563-543-4129.