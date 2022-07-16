Two types of fish at a Dubuque museum have names that suit their appearances.
The larger of the two fish at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, the bleeding heart tetra, is a freshwater tropical fish with a blood-red spot in its pectoral area. The smaller fish features a blood-red face and is named the rummy-nosed tetra.
Their appearance in a display upstairs in the National River Center, near the Riverworks Splash Zone, is a result of a partnership between the museum and an organization dedicated to preserving tropical fish habitat in the Rio Negro area of Brazil and providing sustainable fish for home aquariums.
“The fish we have here were wild-caught through Project Piaba,” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the museum. “It’s one of our big conservation projects that not a whole lot of people know about.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at fish given a lease on life outside their native home.
SAVING FISH IN SOUTH AMERICAProject Piaba is an initiative based in Barcelos, Brazil.
“They have two seasons there — the rainy season and the dry season,” Roseland said. “During the rainy season, the water (in the river) gets really high and these tetra breed like crazy. Then, when the water level goes down, 90% of that fish population dies.”
Fishermen associated with the project catch the tetra before the river drops.
“Then they sell them under the Project Piaba name to institutions like ours or to private hobbyists,” Roseland said. “It helps fuel their economy.”
The Project Piaba website states that fishing for aquarium fish provides 80% of the income for the residents of the Barcelos region.
“It’s also a big part of their culture,” Roseland said of the fishing industry. “They have a big festival every year called the Festival of the Ornamental Fishes. People will dress up in costumes that look like these fish and have a dance.”
‘THEY ARE PRETTY TO LOOK AT’
In the museum’s Project Piaba aquarium, the tetras are easy to spot and easy to tell apart. The little red-faced rummy-nosed tetras dart around the tank. The larger bleeding heart tetras can appear nearly motionless.
“They are good community fish — they get along with other fish,” Roseland said. “They are not aggressive. They are not territorial. They are pretty to look at.”
Roseland said the tetras eat a variety of food — as long as the food items are small enough for them.
“They eat dry food, like flakes, pellets,” she said. “They will also eat minced fish. They will eat little black worms or frozen blood worms.”
THEIR WATER MUST BE JUST RIGHT
Roseland said the biggest challenge for home hobbyists looking to house Project Piaba fish is keeping the pH of the water low enough.
“They like soft, acidic water,” she said. “As long as you can maintain your water quality parameters, they will do fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.