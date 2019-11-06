GALENA, Ill. -- Galena public school board members voted this week to appoint two people to serve as interim superintendents, while the board works to find a permanent replacement.
Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers will work part time as superintendents for the district, with each covering two days of the week. They will start on Monday, Nov. 12.
They will fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Superintendent Greg Herbst, whose last day is Sunday, Nov. 11.
Herbst previously cited a "wave of resistance" from the teachers' union in his efforts to reduce district expenditures as a primary reason for his move.
Bianchetta, a former superintendent of the Scales Mound school district, served as the Galena district's interim superintendent in the 2015-2016 school year after then-Superintendent Sharon Olds died following a brief battle with cancer.
Mathers served as superintendent of West Carroll school district for eight years before retiring in 2016.
School board President Chuck Korte said the interim superintendents will work on separate days but will coordinate to together oversee the district. They will be paid $550 for each day they work.
Herbst's annual salary was $140,000.
The two are contracted to work for the school district for the remainder of the school year. Korte said board members aim to hire a new permanent superintendent by July 1. However, he added that it could take longer than anticipated.
"I do know that some schools are having a hard time finding a superintendent," Korte said. "We hope to have one hired as soon as possible."
This story will be updated later today.