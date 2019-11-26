LANCASTER, Wis. — Although work on the new Lancaster Municipal Pool is about 40 days ahead of schedule, brisk construction will not lead to an earlier completion date.
Construction crews recently finished pouring concrete for the pool vessel, but they cannot continue work until spring after the weather warms.
“The pool construction is going great,” said City Administrator David Carlson. “We are certainly going to meet our opening date.”
Project Manager Andrew Noble, of Portzen Construction in Dubuque, attributed the team’s expeditiousness to the availability of extra crews that the company dispatched to the site.
Timing also was a factor. Workers poured the concrete pool base before heavy autumn rains inundated the region, so mud did not impede construction.
Noble characterized the speediness as atypical compared to similar projects.
“This one went a lot faster,” he said.
After crews install water pipes, they will depart the site until mid-March when they proceed with the installation of the pool deck.
Additional pool features — large shade structures and a floatable, toddler slide, tipping bucket and waterslide — will be installed in time for a June 12 completion date. However, Noble believes crews are on target to finish in May.
The new municipal pool was sited atop the site of the city’s previous pool, which dated to the 1930s and last had major renovations in 1971.
A planning committee studied more than a dozen potential designs at multiple price points.
The new pool will feature seven swimming lanes, a diving area for 1- and 3-meter diving boards and a zero-depth entry area.
The pool project is being financed with about $1.9 million from the city’s fund balance and $1 million in borrowing, along with $305,750 in donations and $52,000 in capital projects fund interest.
Officials aim to collect an additional $25,000 in donations. All private contributions will be matched by Lancaster Community Fund as part of a grant that the city was awarded in support of the project.
City officials also hope to conduct additional renovations at the site on the pool bathhouse and a Works Progress Administration building that dates to 1935.
“It’s a very historic structure — really part of the history of Lancaster and the United States,” Carlson said of the latter building, which he believes could be used as a snack bar or event space.