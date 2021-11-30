DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man twice sexually assaulted a minor and videotaped other sexual acts without the girl’s knowledge.
Logan E. Southwick, 19, of Dyersville, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of a depiction of a minor in a sexual act, invasion of privacy, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.
Court documents state that Southwick sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Dyersville and in a vehicle parked on a back road between Farley and Dyersville in November 2020 and around July, respectively.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The girl told authorities that “there were times that she was having consensual sexual intercourse with Southwick when he videotaped the encounter without her knowledge,” according to documents.
The girl said Southwick sent the videos to her cellphone, as well as multiple explicit photos and videos of himself. The photos and videos were located on her cellphone, according to documents.
Authorities were granted a search warrant for Southwick’s cellphone and other items.
The videos and photo were not found on his cellphone, as he had deleted the girl from all of his accounts, documents state.