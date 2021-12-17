EPWORTH, Iowa — As families made their way through Western Dubuque High School toward the gym where a jolly man in a red suit waited for them, children squealed.
“Yay, I love Santa!” declared 3-year-old Charlie Russell.
Along with her brother and parents, Charlie was one of the hundreds who filed through the school Thursday evening for the school’s fourth annual Bobcat Community Christmas, hosted in partnership with Resources Unite.
Attendees came for a free meal, as well as a chance for children 12 and younger to pick up a wrapped gift. Including drive-thru and delivery options, 1,200 meals were served.
“The kids obviously like that they get to see Santa, and it’s usually a pretty good meal, and it’s just a good way to be a part of the community,” said Charlie’s mother, Shannon Russell, as her family ate. “Santa just promised that when they’re done eating, they can get gifts.”
In the center of the room, three generations of one family — grandparents Terry and Chris Leonard, parents Doug and Kim Lehmann and children Gavin, James, Nolan and Cora — gathered around a table to enjoy their meal.
“I just like that it’s the Western Dubuque family coming together,” Kim Lehmann said.
The children, who attend Epworth Elementary School, had their own ideas about the best part of the event.
“The food,” Gavin, 10, said.
“Santa,” both James, 8, and Nolan, 6, chimed in.
James and Nolan were particularly pleased with the gift that James opened, a Magic 8 Ball.
“I’m going to ask your ball a question,” Nolan said across the table. “Will Santa come to my house if I broke down the chimney?”
James obediently shook the ball.
“My reply is no,” he read as Nolan giggled.
All of the toys were gathered by WDHS Future Business Leaders of America, which held a toy drive.
WDHS Principal Jake Feldmann said the event is primarily an effort of the school staff and their families. Sixty staff members were on site Thursday, but Feldmann said all 108 assisted in some way with the preparations.
“Our goal is for the staff to give back to our communities,” he said.
Early on in the event, Feldmann was outside directing traffic for drive-up meals.
Social studies teacher Josie Limmex manned the front desk, greeting families and directing them on where to go.
“I really look forward to it,” Limmex said. “It’s fun to see the community and the smiles when people come in.”
A handful of students also pitched in. Sophomore Mckenna Stackis and senior Devin Coyle were among the students volunteering through a service learning class. They helped set up before the event.
“It’s one of our more impactful events,” Coyle said before the event.
Deliveries started at 4:30 p.m. By 5 p.m., families were arriving for in-person dining, stopping first to meet Santa beside the Christmas tree before finding a table in the gym.
Attendees Mary Groth and Mary Lou Feldmann were among the first to arrive.
“We had Santa greet us,” Groth said.
The two friends said they heard of the event via word of mouth.
“We normally cook for everybody else, so it’s nice,” Groth said.
“It’s a night out,” Feldmann said.
Christmas carols played, and each table was decorated with green branches and jars of small, red Christmas ornaments.
The meal was chicken or pork loin, pasta, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, corn and dessert. Greenwood Grocery provided the meat, school staff prepared the sides, and the school Take & Bake class provided desserts.
The event initially was scheduled for Wednesday night, but it was postponed due to the weather forecast of strong winds and storms.
“Minus the weather, the wind from yesterday, we feel very, very good about this year,” Jake Feldmann said.