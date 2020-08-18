Local governments of Dubuque County are planning to aid other Iowa counties hit much harder by the derecho storm last week but say eager volunteers should wait.
“We do want to caution against spontaneous volunteers,” said Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger on Monday during a meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. “If people just go down and show up and want to help, that almost causes more of an issue for the locals because they have to find food, they have to find water (and) they have to have tasks for them to do.”
He said unsolicited volunteers also could create a safety concern.
“(Officials in impacted counties are) going to want to make sure the power’s back on and power lines aren’t down,” Berger said. “It’s got to be a very coordinated response with the power company and tree crews to get power back to the folks before it’s even safe to send volunteers down for cleanup. Right now, they’re needing specialized people.”
But Berger said Jones, Clinton and Linn counties, along with others, certainly will need volunteers’ help fairly soon.
“It’s the worst disaster they’ve had, even worse than the 2008 flood,” he said of Linn County specifically. “If somebody has a contact or family member down there who needs help, that’s one thing. But this recovery and cleanup is going to go on for several weeks, if not months.”
Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque already are sending resources to their affected counterparts. According to city public information officer Randy Gehl, the public works department sent four employees to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, with two sign crew members and a traffic signal technician set to remain through this week. Nine park division staff spent two days in Clinton assisting with tree removal as well.
And five building and housing inspectors are headed to Cedar Rapids and Marion to help with assessments.
Dubuque County Conservation already has been on the move, working through its counterpart agencies in other counties. Executive Director Brian Preston said tree crews went to Linn County to help last Wednesday, just two days after the storms. He said he was sending a crew to Cedar County soon and will “stick out a hand” to Jones County this week as well.
“I’m pretty familiar with how it gets to be when you’re hit by a disaster,” Preston said. “We’ve had our fair share. When you’re in the middle of that, you can get consumed with it. Anything we can do to alleviate some of that, we will.”
Berger said Clinton County also requested a grapple truck and dump trucks sans tailgates to haul debris. The Dubuque County supervisors gave the OK to send that equipment as requested.