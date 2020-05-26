There was a time when the thought of going to college scared Isabel Hernandez.
Hernandez had been told she would do great things with her life. But she was worried about how people might view her background, as a first-generation college student from what used to be a “rough” neighborhood.
“I had the tools given to me to succeed and do better, but the idea of college was really scary,” she said. “This was kind of the big time.”
Now, the Chicago native is graduating from Loras College with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, and she hopes to one day work with minority and inner-city communities.
“For my family, (my degree) is way more than just a piece of paper,” Hernandez said. “It’s a representation of everything that my parents have gone through, the way we grew up, the sacrifices they made.”
Hernandez was born and raised in Chicago and started her post-secondary education at Arrupe College, a two-year program of Loyola University Chicago that helps students who aren’t yet financially able to go to four-year schools.
During her sophomore year, Hernandez met a group of students from Loras who visited her neighborhood on a January term trip. Hernandez agreed to help host the group through her parish and found that she liked the students and their chaperones.
That sparked her interest in applying to Loras. She received a strong financial aid package and came to Dubuque.
“(Loras) was recommended to me at school, but again, I just felt like these people are crazy to expect me to go to Iowa,” Hernandez said. “But once I met the students that came, and they were talking to me more about it, I thought the worst thing to do was not try.”
At first, Hernandez struggled with being at Loras as a minority student on a campus where students were predominantly white.
She quickly got connected with Loras’ Center for Inclusion and Advocacy and met other minority students on campus. Hernandez’s family also pushed her to stick with Loras as she adjusted, and people she knew from her neighborhood back home reached out to encourage her.
“I’m very fortunate growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up (in),” she said.
Hernandez eventually adjusted to Loras, and her time at the school became one of personal growth. She learned how to have conversations with people who see the world differently, and she got involved in other city and college activities.
Sergio Perez, Loras’ director of inclusion and advocacy, said Hernandez is an advocate and role model for Latinos and Latinas and an example for students who come from backgrounds similar to hers.
“She is a champion of family values, a champion of what Latino and Latina culture is,” Perez said.
Hernandez said she is filled with excitement and pride to be graduating.
“The things I learned at Loras will help me a lot,” she said.