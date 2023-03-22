About 8,000 Dubuque households can expect to receive new city trash carts next month.
Starting April 3, city staff will begin delivering 400 35-gallon tipper trash carts per day to residents as part of its implementation of an automated trash collection system, with the intention of distributing 8,000 carts by the end of the month.
The carts will be delivered based on trash collection days, starting with residents whose garbage is picked up Monday and continuing through the week. The carts are designed to be easily grabbed by trucks equipped with automated side-loading devices.
City public works staff this week provided Dubuque City Council with details on recent developments in the transition to automated trash collection, which aims to have every Dubuque waste disposal customer using the new carts.
“(This is a) very exciting, huge project,” said Arielle Swift, assistant public works director for the city.
City staff originally proposed the transition to automated trash collection to improve employee safety. Public Works Director John Klostermann said workplace injuries have occurred when trash collectors walked out of their vehicles and attempted to dump garbage in trucks by hand. Under the new automated system, collectors will spend less time leaving their trucks or manually lifting trash bins.
“The more we can keep them in the trucks, the better the work environment,” Klostermann said. “Safety is our top priority with this project.”
Klostermann said the transition to uniform trash carts for all residents will improve the city’s aesthetic.
While the standard trash carts will be 35 gallons, residents also can request larger bins, ranging from 48 to 96 gallons.
Many residents already are using the new carts. From August to February, the city delivered 2,721 tipper trash bins to customers, bringing the number of carts in service to 9,881. Another 317 larger trash carts are currently on the city’s waitlist.
Council members last year approved spending about $1 million to purchase 15,000 carts and two fully automated trash collection trucks. About 10,000 carts are being purchased in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, while another 5,000 carts will be purchased next fiscal year. Swift said the next round of about 5,000 carts is expected to arrive and be delivered in July and August.
There are approximately 20,000 Dubuque trash collection customers. Klostermann said the city will have some extra trash bins after the transition to prepare for population increases and to have replacement carts when others are damaged.
The project is funded through the city’s allocation of funds generated by the DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos.
The two new fully automated trash collection trucks will replace two of the three semi-automatic side loader vehicles currently in use and bring the number of automated trucks the city owns up to three. Those trucks, which cost about $314,000 each, are expected to arrive this fall.
City Council Member Susan Farber said she had been contacted by residents in their 80s who were unable to manually lift the 35-gallon carts.
“They are very challenged even to pull that 35-gallon cart,” Farber said. “I was just wondering where and how are you guys set up for those residents who cannot maneuver one of those carts.”
Resource Management Supervisor Jacob Jansen said the city is in the process of developing a service to assist customers who are unable to pull the new tipper carts themselves.
“We’re in the process of developing a feature that looks like a door service,” Jansen said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he was impressed by the city’s progress in distributing the new carts and implementing the new automated trash collection system.
“I’m definitely happy with what I’m seeing with this progress,” he said. “You are working through to get this done.”
