Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (left) and Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 33 Matt Robinson take part in a candidate forum at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (from left); Democrat running for Iowa Senate District 33 Matt Robinson; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; and Terry McGovern, candidate running for Iowa House District 67, participate in a candidate forum at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (left) and Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 33 Matt Robinson take part in a candidate forum at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (from left); Democrat running for Iowa Senate District 33 Matt Robinson; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; and Terry McGovern, candidate running for Iowa House District 67, participate in a candidate forum at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two candidates for a local Iowa Senate seat on Wednesday night debated workforce shortages and public education.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial hosted a forum at Beckman Catholic High School for candidates in several area statehouse races.
The only race in which two competing candidates attended was the race featuring Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Democratic challenger Matt Robinson, running for Iowa Senate District 33, which will cover rural Dubuque County, all of Jones County and most of Jackson County.
Many of the questions concerned continuing workforce shortages in the area.
Koelker touted several measures passed by the Republican majority in recent years, including this year’s 3.9% flat income tax, as steps taken that will address the workforce issues.
“Our biggest thing for quality of life is our tax plan, monumental for the state of Iowa,” she said. “Our population has not grown since 2008. This especially helped our retirees by eliminating their income tax. They’re great stewards in our community and can help. We also expanded the pool for student loan forgiveness.”
Robinson argued some recent moves have made it more difficult to keep workers in Iowa, let alone bring in more.
“We need to offer a state where people want to plant and live, raise their families,” he said. “That starts with quality education. We need to look at our workers’ rights. In the public sector, that means restoring their collective bargaining rights. In the private sector, we’ve slashed workman’s comp benefits. We’ve slashed unemployment benefits. As a construction worker, that’s hard to hear, when I can’t work half the year.”
Koelker, though, pointed to annual increases in public education funding as evidence that funding increases are not the whole answer, voicing support for a proposal that would allow public funding vouchers to follow kids to private schools if parents chose.
“It’s not getting into the classrooms,” she said of the extra funding. “And 69% of administration in the schools are growing. If students are fleeing from a school, it is a problem beyond funding.”
Robinson argued that the Legislature has not adequately funded public education, leading to Iowa being unable to compete with surrounding states. He also expressed concern for rural districts under the voucher proposal.
“Right here in Dubuque County, we’re doing great,” he said. “When we look into Jackson and Jones counties, they’re not as well off. When we start talking about taking money out of our rural school districts, we’re talking about consolidation. We’re talking about closing schools.”
Also attending Wednesday night’s event were Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who is running unopposed for reelection; and Democrat Terry McGovern, a candidate for Iowa House of Representatives District 67. His opponent, Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, did not attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.