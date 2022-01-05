Robert W. Powell- Moore, 18, of Dubuque, died of wounds received during a fatal shooting on July 17, in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave.
Two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, were charged in the shooting, one of 21 such incidents of shots fired with criminal intent during 2021 in Dubuque.
Police reported that the 15-year-old and Powell-Moore “knew who each other were,” and that acquaintance fit a pattern among the shots-fired incidents.
“In nearly every incident, there is some kind of acquaintance or it is related to some kind of a feud,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “The random (shooting), where someone is driving down a street and (shooting), that isn’t what’s going on.”
The first such shots-fired incident of 2021 in Dubuque occurred at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 3, in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. Two occurred within a couple hours of each other on June 25. Two occurred within an hour of each other in the early morning hours of Halloween, Oct. 31. The last occurred at 1:29 a.m. Dec. 27.
The 21 incidents in 2021 compare to 17 such incidents in 2020 and 16 in 2019.
“This year’s numbers are pretty consistent with where we have been the past few years,” McClimon said.
Only five such incidents were reported in 2018. A recent high watermark of 33 such shootings was reported in 2015. That number dropped to 26 in 2016 and 20 in 2017.
“We wish the number was zero every year,” McClimon said.
Police records indicate three people were injured in the shots fired incidents in 2021, including Powell-Moore. Property damage resulting from the incidents totaled $5,900.
McClimon said 13 of the past year’s 21 incidents resulted in criminal charges being filed.
“The others are still being actively investigated,” McClimon said. “One specific feud can account for two or three of those (shots fired) incidents in a row, so, unfortunately, one individual can really inflate the numbers in a year. Charging one individual could clear up a number of cases.”
McClimon said a continuing challenge facing police when investigating shots-fired incidents is a lack of cooperation among people involved.
“That’s a hurdle for us in a lot of these cases — lack of cooperation,” he said. “That’s not something new to this year.”
Often, police have used what McClimon termed “alternative tools and resources” while investigating the cases. These tools can include footage culled from Dubuque’s vast array of traffic cameras and social media posts.
“The percentage of these incidents that result in charges because of our traffic camera system is significant every year,” McClimon said.
Three of the incidents resulted in charges filed against five juveniles.
Police recovered 12 guns as a result of their investigations into the 21 incidents.
Nine of the 21 incidents — 43% — occurred between June 9 and Aug. 1.
“Generally, the geographic area (of the incidents) is downtown and the central part of town,” McClimon said.
Three of the incidents occurred in the vicinity of 14th Street and Central Avenue or Iowa Street. Two occurred on Broadway Street and two on Jackson.
Hilary Dalton, a Washington Street resident, serves as Washington Neighborhood coordinator in Dubuque, sits on the Historic Neighborhoods Leadership Board and is a member of the City of Dubuque’s Housing Commission.
“I see the gunshot stats from multiple perspectives,” Dalton said. “I also have lots of one-on-one and one-on-two interactions with my fellow Washington neighborhood residents. We share grave concerns for our personal safety, and especially for the children of the neighborhood, who are out playing in the green alleys, in the front yards and Orange Park and the Steeple Square playground.”
The neighborhood’s children, Dalton said, “have to see this (amount of shots-fired incidents) as if it were normal.”
Dalton said an additional concern is the perception that most of the city’s violence occurs in her neighborhood.
“It’s not like the Washington neighborhood is a dumping ground for illegal activities in the area,” she said. “That adds to a perception that the Washington neighborhood is extremely dangerous, but it simply is not.”
McClimon said police do not believe Dubuque’s shootings are directly related to gang activity.
“When we look at these shots fired, it’s generally some type of feud that carries into friends and families — where we may have one of these incidents and then there is a retaliation,” he said. “I would not label it as gang activity, although we may have some people who associated themselves with some (gang) affiliation. But (Dubuque’s shots fired) are not fueled by gang activity. Sometimes there is a drug component to it, but often we don’t know the reason behind the feud because of a lack of cooperation.”
McClimon also said Dubuque police do not believe there is an easy answer for reducing the number of shots-fired incidents.
“We continue to investigate them very aggressively, and we’ve had pretty good luck with prosecuting these cases,” he said.
Police visibility and interaction within Dubuque’s neighborhoods could help.
“Community policing has always been a priority for us,” McClimon said. “We believe that being out in the community and making contacts is definitely valuable to us, not only for these types of incidents, but all types of incidents. We hope it instills more cooperation with us.”