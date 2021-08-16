Dubuque County’s return to substantial COVID-19 transmission means the moratorium on evictions is back on, but being protected by the moratoriums has not been so simple for some area renters.
The previous moratorium, which lasted from September 2020 until the start of this month, was initiated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It was limited to evictions for the reason of nonpayment by a renter financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means evictions for other reasons were still acceptable and, according to Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Civil Sgt. Elizabeth Wilhelm, occurred in Dubuque County.
“They could still have been evicted if they were in violation of the lease or for a crime,” she said.
Since the last moratorium began, Wilhelm said the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has executed 37 evictions total. Most were for something other than nonpayment.
But some people were still evicted for nonpayment of rent.
Brandon Dole rented an apartment in Farley for nearly two years, according to him. But he was evicted as of July 28, with the previous moratorium still in effect.
“Through this whole pandemic, I have paid rent religiously,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “In July, I decided to hold the rent. I told the landlord I had his rent money, but that I did not feel comfortable giving it to him until he provided a lease to be signed and made things safe. He proceeded to do an eviction on me.”
According to court documents, Dole was first notified of past due rent on July 9. Dole thought he was safely withholding rent, as is legal in Iowa to leverage apartment improvements.
But, according to Iowa Legal Aid, “withholding rent is always risky. You don’t know whether a judge will agree that the problem was so bad that you had the right to withhold the rent.”
And on July 28, Magistrate Emilie Roth Richardson moved that the eviction was in order.
Dole said that beyond Iowa protections of withholding rent, he thought he would have been protected by the federal moratorium.
Unfortunately, he had not taken the necessary steps under the CDC’s rules. Those rules are now once again in effect in all 10 counties in the TH coverage area because COVID-19 transmission rates have reached substantial or high.
A renter seeking protection under the moratorium must file an Eviction Protection Declaration with the CDC. The renter must then provide that declaration to his or her landlord. Then, if the landlord violates the order, they are subject to criminal penalties.
The order application includes lists of qualifications for protection under the moratorium. Applicants must have made less than $99,000 for an individual or $198,000 for joint filers in 2020 or 2021, receive financial benefits like the food stamps or disability, have not been required to report income to the IRS in 2020, or have received a stimulus check in 2020 or 2021. Applicants must also state that the reason they cannot pay rent is either their household income decreased during the pandemic, they were laid off from work, their hours or wages had been cut or they have out-of-pocket medical expenses of 7.5% or more of their adjusted gross income.
The new CDC moratorium for counties with substantial transmission rates or higher, allows protected renters to remain in their residence without eviction until October 3.
While the sheriff’s office only executed 37 evictions during the last moratorium, far more eviction cases were filed. According to the Dubuque County Clerk of Court’s Trial Court Supervisor Joshua Larsen, 289 eviction cases have been filed since September 2020. That reversed a trend from the first federal moratorium in March, April and May of 2020, when landlords did not bother filing for eviction.
And according to Shelby Eipperle, community services advocate for East Central Intergovernmental Association, many county residents are in need of the safety net against evictions that local governments put in place ahead of the last moratorium ending. Since June 1, she said her organization has received 462 calls from individuals facing some form of housing instability. They have a waitlist of 25 people who have already received eviction notices and another of 108 of individuals seeking one-time rental assistance.