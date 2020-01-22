Police said two men threw a cinder block through a window to steal more than $14,000 worth of guitars from a Dubuque music store.
Chad R. Julson, 35, and David J. Muntz Jr., 36, neither of which have a permanent address, were arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, both of which are felonies.
Court documents obtained today state that police responded at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31 to Uncle Ike's Music & Sound, 4989 Radford Court, where they found a large front glass window shattered and a large cinder block inside the business next to the debris.
Business owner Kevin M. Hedley, 60, told police that six guitars, with a total value of about $14,300, were missing.
Traffic cameras recorded two men wearing all black walking through the parking lot of the music store at about 1:20 a.m. Dec. 31, then running through the lot carrying guitars just minutes later.
The documents state that the cameras then captured a van traveling from the store to a residence at 37 W. 15th St.
Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Police reported rinding the guitars inside and that the residence's tenant, Timothy J. Schlarman, 45, told them that he bought the guitars from Julson and Muntz for $1,500.
Court documents state that Schlarman reported that Julson told him that the instruments had been stolen from Uncle Ike's.
Police said an examination of Julson's cellphone showed that Julson and Schlarman, and Julson and Muntz had conversations about the burglary before it was committed. Documents state that Julson and Schlarman also discussed the burglary after it occurred and "attempts to destroy evidence."
Online court records do not indicate that Schlarman has been charged in connection with the incident.