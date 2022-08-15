Cascade mural

Ashley Althoff paints a second coat of moss paint on a new outdoor mural at Corner Taproom in Cascade.

 Daniel Charland

CASCADE, Iowa — The new outdoor mural at Corner Taproom in Cascade isn’t your typical work of art to spruce up a community. It’s an environmental clean-air machine made out of moss.

This is according to Ashley Althoff, marketing director for Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, owner of Ashley Althoff LLC and the mind and paint brush behind the new moss mural.

