Concerns about impacts to Dubuque County building security brought about by new no-permit handgun carry legislation seem to be soothed for the courthouse at least, following review by the county attorney and a local lawmaker.
On Monday, Dubuque County department heads and supervisors expressed a great deal of concern over what the new law would mean regarding the county government’s authority to prohibit people from carrying guns in its buildings.
On Tuesday, though, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, reached out to county officials to correct what she said was a misinterpretation of the new law. She also wrote a subsequent letter to the Telegraph Herald to that effect.
“I want to be very clear (state code) already prohibits political subdivisions from restricting weapons possession on their properties, unless adequate arrangements are made to screen people for firearms and other dangerous weapons and if the political subdivision provides armed security personnel inside the building,” Lundgren wrote. “This would be as easy as having metal detectors and security guards in the court house (which they already do) or any other building the county wants to restrict firearms in. The bill we passed this year DID NOT change this.”
On Thursday, County Attorney C.J. May III agreed with Lundgren’s interpretation of existing code.
“I think she’s right,” he said. “... When the day is done, that law that they had already passed (before this bill) said that if you have screening, you, as a government entity can prohibit firearms on premises.”
The new bill did add “carrying” firearms to lists of gunowner activities that can or cannot be prohibited under various circumstances. It joined possession and transportation, which were already listed in the code.
May said that while Lundgren was generally correct about the courthouse, the legal semantics of those activities would eventually prove key.
“If carrying is different than possession, it does change it somewhat,” he said. “But it looks like nothing they added changes it to the degree where we will have to allow guns in the courthouse.”
That had been the chief concern of District Court Judge Michael Shubatt when he commented during Monday’s meeting, on what he called a “what if” issue.
“They wanted to discuss at that work session what would happen if the new law had such an effect that there was going to be guns in the courthouse,” he said Thursday. “They wanted to know what our concerns were.”
Shubatt said he was satisfied as long as no guns came through the doors.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy had also expressed concerns Monday, but said he was content to know the law would not restrict his department’s security measures.
“As long as we get to keep security in the courthouse as is, I’m fine with it,” he said. “It’s the way we read it and interpreted it. If we misinterpreted it, I apologize.”
May said the law would allow people to carry weapons into other county buildings than the courthouse, which was still a big concern for various department heads located there. But, those buildings currently only have “gun-free zone” signs to keep guns out now.