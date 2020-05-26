MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Democrats are running to represent their party on this fall’s ballot in the race to be the next Jackson County sheriff.
The June 2 Democratic primary features Jackson County Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder and Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet. The winner will face the victor in the contested Republican primary to fill the position being vacated by Democrat Russ Kettmann, who is retiring.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with Schroeder and Zeimet regarding their campaigns. (The TH shared a preview of the Republican candidates in Monday’s edition. It also can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.)
Steve Schroeder
With 34 years of law enforcement experience, Schroeder has firsthand knowledge of working for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He now believes he is ready to take the role of its leader.
He said he has served in many key roles for county law enforcement and has helped the department advance, including through introducing new technology.
“We were the first department in the county to get computers in the cars,” he said. “I have worked throughout my career to ensure we are meeting technology standards.”
Schroeder said implementing technology will continue to be a focus if he is elected, providing more tools for deputies to better perform their duties.
The chief deputy also has worked to build support for a new jail, serving as chairman of the county’s jail committee. However, two attempts so far to persuade citizens to agree to a multimillion-dollar bond issuance have failed.
Schroeder stressed the importance of gaining public approval for a new facility, saying the current jail could be closed by the state.
“We have a jail that is not meeting the demands of Jackson County,” he said. “There are major security and safety issues that need to be dealt with.”
He said he believes the sheriff should play a part in determining the design and layout of the new facility, adding that he has worked as a certified jailer.
Schroeder said he also worked to introduce new features to the sheriff’s department, such as the canine unit. If elected, he hopes to continue such innovations.
“I have striven to provide all Jackson County residents with the best service possible,” he said. “I will continue to put people before politics.”
Brendan Zeimet
Maquoketa’s assistant police chief said he has a vision for the sheriff’s department, a fresh perspective that could breathe new life into the agency.
“We have a sheriff that has been in office for a long time and is deciding to retire,” Zeimet said, referring to Kettmann’s six terms as sheriff. “They could benefit from some new blood being in the office with fresh ideas.”
Zeimet said he wants to provide a more calculated and even approach to patrolling the county, ensuring that small communities also are included. He intends to require deputies to pass through each town in the county per shift.
“It will help to deter crime,” Zeimet said. “It’s important to have that presence.”
Zeimet also intends to improve training for jailers that are transporting inmates out of the county, along with creating a sergeant position, who will provide guidance during night shifts.
He also hopes to make several investments in the department, working to install cameras in every squad car and equip all deputies with body cameras.
“We need camera systems,” Zeimet said. “It greatly helps prosecute criminal violations, and it keeps the citizens and the deputies safe.”
Zeimet is also a proponent of the county’s efforts to construct a new jail. He said the county needs to invest in a facility that will meet the county’s future needs but also not be wasteful.
“We need to make a determination of something that we will be able to grow into, but we don’t want to have unutilized space for years and years to come,” he said.