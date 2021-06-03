EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Tillie Roventine has some practical advice for incoming high schoolers.
“It’s a lot more work than you think it’ll be,” she said. “You might think it’s easy, but then it does get harder over the years with work and school and all that.”
But Roventine, 19, met the challenge with a positive, determined outlook, according to Emily Hill, a paraprofessional who worked closely with her throughout her four years at East Dubuque High School.
“She was always willing to put in the hard work, which was always a great quality to see in kids,” Hill said. “I love that she always kept looking on the brighter side and pushed through it, knowing that wasn’t going to be the only thing that defined her.”
Roventine, of Dubuque, will graduate from East Dubuque High School on Friday, along with 45 of her peers. During the last four years, she participated in cheerleading and choir and also served as assistant director for the school play every year.
“I liked being able to see the play before the parents and everyone else could, to see it coming together and becoming a play,” she said. “I’ve learned more leadership skills (by) helping make corrections if they say the wrong word or if they forget their line.”
From a young age, Roventine faced medical difficulties: she was born with a heart condition called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped and does not properly pump blood to the body. She underwent three open-heart surgeries before the age of three, plus a number of smaller procedures in the years since.
Because her condition put her at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roventine attended school virtually for most of her senior year. She returned to the classroom about two months ago.
She also took a break from her job at Little Rascals Preschool and Daycare during the height of the pandemic, returning to work in April. At the Dubuque child care center, she works mostly with two-year-olds and toddlers.
“I love being around the kids,” she said. “I just love the different activities and just watching them play and grow up.”
She plans to channel her love of children into a career and one day work in a school setting with young children. This fall, she’ll take the first step by attending Northeast Iowa Community College and studying early childhood education, with plans to transfer to a four-year college to complete a bachelor’s and potentially a master’s degree.
“I’m excited to just see her bloom as a person,” Hill said.