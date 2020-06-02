November's ballot is set for the hotly contested race to be the next sheriff of Jackson County, with Democrat Russ Kettman retiring.
In Tuesday's Democratic primary race, county sheriff's department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder garnered 1,580 votes to top Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet, who received 1,208.
In the Republican race, Scott County Deputy Brent Kilburg cruised by former Anamosa State Penitentiary Corrections Officer Joseph Veach Jr., receiving 1,689 votes to Veach's 417.
Republican incumbent Mike Steines was unopposed in his primary race for the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat, and there was no Democratic candidate on the ballot. Similarly, Republican County Auditor Alisa Smith was unopposed and has not Democratic challenger.