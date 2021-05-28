Charles Grassley was only a few months into his first term as a U.S. senator from Iowa 40 years ago when he bagged groceries at a Dubuque supermarket as a way to meet constituents and learn about their concerns.
Not many shoppers recognized the newly minted Republican senator in May 1981.
Here is how the TH covered the senator’s supermarket appearance in its May 31, 1981, edition.
To GRASSLEY, IT’S all IN THE BAG
There was something familiar about the tall, raw-boned man putting soap flakes and meat in the bags at the end of the grocery counter.
Yes, he looked familiar, but no one could put a finger on it.
Not even the name tag that read “Charles” was enough to give it away. Hardly a person in the Eagle Discount Supermarket on John F. Kennedy Road on Friday afternoon guessed that the man sacking their produce was Charles Grassley, Iowa’s junior U.S. senator.
Grassley, a New Hartford Republican, was in the midst of his second “workday” — a project he intends to continue five or six times a year when he is in the state during a recess.
Grassley, as U.S. Rep. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., and many others do, will spend half-days working at various jobs because he says it will give him a feel for what the voters do for a living. It will give him a chance, he says, to listen to what’s on the voters’ minds.
So Grassley works. And while he does, photographers eagerly snap pictures and reporters scribble down every cute interchange between the senator and his constituents.
One might think — when a whole television crew and three or four reporters are hanging around a checkout counter and when a photographer is skipping backward all the way to the car to take pictures of a store employee — that a customer would ask what’s going on. Nope.
The people at the store Friday afternoon, many of them mortified at being caught on television in their grocery shopping clothes, just wanted to get their food and get out.
Customers glanced again as they wrote their checks. By now, Grassley had finished sacking their groceries and had moved on to another checkout counter.
Putting sacks of meat in bags in the nice air-conditioned store was not what Grassley really wanted to do for the whole afternoon. He really wanted to go out into the sticky afternoon heat and carry groceries to people’s cars.
Hardly anyone out there recognized him either.
“Can I help you with those?” Grassley would say. “No, no thanks. I’m fine,” they would answer as they hurried on.
Henry Arnold, of Dubuque, didn’t realize the person who loaded his car was a U.S. senator until a reporter brought it to his attention.
“Now that you mention, he did say something about farming before he went into the Senate,” he said.