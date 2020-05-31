Reynolds allows casinos, more businesses to open in Iowa
Dubuque casinos will open this week after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the easing of restrictions that shuttered gambling facilities for more than two months in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino will resume gaming operations and offer limited amenities beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1 — the first day on which Iowa casinos are allowed to reopen.
“It’s been a long couple of months for all of us at Diamond Jo, but we’re ready to get back to business,” said David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming.
Under an emergency proclamation, the governor also declared that outdoor amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen Monday.
She also moved to allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume Monday.
Relaxed restrictions mean outdoor food, drink, reopened shops
in Jo Daviess County
Big parts of the economy of Jo Daviess County, Ill., seemingly started coming back to life on Friday.
Shops that had remained closed for months reopened, restaurants laid out tables and chairs in front of their entrances and people returned to walk up and down Galena’s Main Street, looking to shop and spend money.
“It feels really good to be open again,” said Dana Meadows, owner of Honest John’s Trading Post. “It feels like we’re getting back some sense of normalcy.”
After being in a state of lockdown for months, a large portion of Illinois on Friday had many state-imposed restrictions lifted.
Earlier in the week, both East Dubuque and Galena City Councils approved proposals allowing for restaurants and bars to create outdoor consumption areas in the parking spaces in front of their establishments. Galena went as far as restricting vehicle traffic for a large portion of South Main Street.
As many of these restaurants had never offered outdoor seating before, some scrambled to find available tables and chairs.
“We were lucky to have some tables lent to us,” said Linda Pluym, co-owner of Paradise Bar & Grill in Galena. “Everyone only had a few days to set everything up.”
Dyersville woman charged in 2018 fatal crash
GALENA, Ill. — Additional charges have been filed in relation to a fatal crash that occurred on Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
On Wednesday, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay filed charges against Whitaker J. Ingles, 26, of Dyersville, in relation to the death of Luke J. Billmeyer, who was struck by a car Ingles was driving while Billmeyer was trying to push a friend’s vehicle across the bridge.
The charges are aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.
If found guilty of all charges, Ingles could face five to 21 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.
8 new murals underway in Dubuque, Dubuque County
In the next several weeks, five new murals will join downtown Dubuque’s already bustling assortment of colorful, public creations, courtesy of Voices Productions.
The locations are:
• In the alley between Washington and Elm streets near East 13th Street
• In the alley between White and Jackson streets near East 10th Street
• On an east-facing wall at East Ninth and Washington streets
• In the alley between Iowa Street and Central Avenue near West Ninth Street
• On East 14th Street, between Central Avenue and White Street, incorporating two buildings and facing three directions.
Three other Voices murals will be painted throughout the region — at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus and in Epworth and Dyersville.
Iowa ends evictions moratorium
Local officials in Iowa were bracing for a spike in eviction filings starting Tuesday that likely could outpace available assistance to renters.
“There’s going to be a lot of people in a world of hurt,” said Michelle Schnier, director of housing and support services for East Central Intergovernmental Association, referencing the soaring unemployment rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 25% of all renters in the city of Dubuque spend at least half of their annual income on rent, according to city officials.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that she will begin phasing out a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and other debt collection activities starting today.
However, she will allocate about $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to aid people who have lost income due to the pandemic who face residential eviction or foreclosures.
Shaw will resign from Dubuque City Council in July
A Dubuque City Council member announced Wednesday that he will resign in July as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work.
Brett Shaw, in emails to the Telegraph Herald and city officials announcing his resignation effective July 7, said his position as an information technology portfolio and program manager with John Deere requires that he relocate to Deere & Co.’s corporate headquarters in Moline, Ill.
Elected to the City Council in November 2017, Shaw is serving his first term representing the city’s First Ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
“It’s disappointing to me not to be able to finish out my term. I take my commitment seriously,” Shaw said. “It’s been an exciting thing to be a part of, and it has been a true privilege. ... It was not something I wanted to walk away from.”
St. Mary Catholic School says goodbye to its last students
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The closure of St. Mary Catholic School could academically separate the children of East Dubuque resident Sally Mead.
Mead has four children who attended St. Mary — Aidan, who just finished eighth grade; Evan, seventh grade; William, fifth grade; and Lucy, second grade. While her two oldest children will attend East Dubuque public schools next year, Mead said she is unsure where to send the others.
“It’s a great little school,” Mead said about St. Mary, which was founded in 1924 and was the last Catholic school in Jo Daviess County. “We don’t feel like (the school’s closure) needs to be done.”
St. Mary initially was set to close in 2017 but was given several years to improve enrollment rates. The official closure was announced in February after there was no increase in students. St. Mary finished this school year with 49 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade classes.
A commemorative celebration was planned to coincide with the last day of school Wednesday, said Principal Angela Jones. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to move online and pushed the celebration to July.
“We didn’t get any true closure at all,” she said. “Not getting to say goodbye to the students is going to be tough.”