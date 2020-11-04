PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two Dubuque residents were injured in a rollover crash in Grant County.
Driver Daren Norman, 37, and passenger Sheeron Norman, 35, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:05 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 151 near Hummingbird Road, between Platteville and Dickeyville. The release states that Daren Norman was driving north on the highway when his vehicle entered the median and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its roof.
The crash remains under investigation.