The Iowa Supreme Court has agreed to review the decision to toss out the conviction of a former Dubuque man for fatally stabbing his girlfriend.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed the request protesting a December ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals that vacated the second-degree murder conviction of Fontae C. Buelow, 27.
Buelow was accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, inside his Kane Street residence. He was convicted in January 2018 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Link sustained three stab wounds, two of which would have been fatal, according to investigators. She also had wounds on her hands that prosecutors and prosecution experts argued were “defensive wounds.”
Buelow said Link stabbed herself, and a defense expert agreed when he testified during the trial.
During those proceedings, Buelow’s attorneys attempted to introduce evidence about Link’s previous struggles with mental health, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
Appellate court justices determined that those exclusions were improper and remanded the case to Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a possible retrial.
In his motion to the Iowa Supreme Court, Miller said the mental health evidence was properly excluded based on past precedent and that any improper exclusions would have been “harmless” errors.
Oral arguments before the court had not been scheduled as of Monday.