MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Farmer Bruce Manning was strapping a stack of three hay bales in place on July 9 when the tower toppled over, trapping him between a skid loader and about 2,000 pounds of hay.
Bruce Manning’s son, Brian Manning, who lives next door, was alerted to the accident by his mother, Gloria, and rushed over. He arrived to find his father’s legs dangling out of a hay bale, calling the sight a “nightmare.”
Though at first seemingly paralyzed, Bruce Manning was able to direct his son to move the skid loader to help free him.
“Even though he was in all this pain, he still had enough sense to get me through the instructions of what to do,” Brian Manning said.
He said his father was able to receive medical attention quickly and was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Now, the family is asking for help in easing the financial burden of medical costs.
Manning’s injuries included three broken vertebrae in his neck, 11 fractured ribs and a dislocated arm. He had to undergo a spinal fusion surgery, which Brian Manning said took more than eight hours.
Bruce Manning’s daughter Brenda Wallace said he was able to go home Wednesday afternoon after showing positive improvements.
“It’s much sooner than what they anticipated,” she said. “(The doctors) are saying what he’s accomplished in five days usually takes a month, month and a half.”
However, Wallace said her father doesn’t have health insurance to pay for the medical bills, and costs for his hospital care are estimated to be around $200,000.
Wallace created a Facebook page to collect donations from anyone who wishes to help the family defray the cost of her father’s medical expenses.
From the July 10 creation of the fundraiser to Thursday afternoon, 22 people had raised $1,320.
“I wanted to do whatever I could to help ease his mind on wanting to get out of the hospital faster, because (medical bills) are why he’s trying to get out faster,” Wallace said.
She said she is also looking to find a sponsor for some sort of fundraising event in Maquoketa to add to the overall fundraising total.
Driving back and forth from her home in Des Moines to Iowa City every week, Wallace has watched her father make the first steps towards his recovery. He’s been able to walk short distances, though she said the effort exhausts him.
Bruce Manning will need constant care once he arrives at home, Wallace said. She and the rest of her family have all been taking turns with responsibilities.
“Hopefully his recovery keeps going as well as it has been,” Wallace said.
Staff at the hospital have indicated Bruce Manning likely won’t be able to work even after he arrives back home, Brian Manning said.
“It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but he’s independent,” he said. “He wants to be home. He’s real strong, he’s a tough farmer.”