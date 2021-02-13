ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members this week unanimously approved a $3.8 million proposal that will shift one of the city’s major roadways and add a two-lane roundabout at its new intersection.
The northernmost portion of Radford Road would be realigned to the west so that its intersection with Asbury Road is across from Hales Mill Road. The project aims to address traffic issues where those two roadways currently meet Asbury Road, but city officials stressed that it would be a phased project that would take five to 15 years to complete.
The first step will be acquiring properties across which the future roadway will run.
“What we do now is we start setting ourselves up as far as property acquisition,” said Mayor Jim Adams. “We won’t be aggressively going after property owners. If properties become available, we want to be in a position that we can acquire sooner rather than later.”
Council members have had extensive discussions regarding traffic on Asbury Road, particularly in relation to the intersections with Hales Mill and Radford. Over the next 10 years, traffic is expected to annually increase by 1% to 1.5% on Asbury Road, 3% on Hales Mill Road and 0.5% on Radford Road.
In the fall of 2019, the city hired consultant MSA to complete a traffic study looking at both of the busy intersections and was presented with a few different options.
But after reassessing the study last February, city officials hesitated to pursue any of the long-term, more-costly road improvements and leaned toward a short-term fix, such as adding a traffic signal to Hales Mill Road.
Then, city officials in October approved an agreement with MSA to study two long-term options: moving Radford to the west so it aligns with Hales Mill, and moving Radford west and Hales Mill east so the two roads aligned. In each case, a roundabout would be created as well.
Council members this week again briefly discussed installing traffic signals at the Hales Mill intersection at a cost of $300,000.
But they quickly took that option off the table.
“That, to me, feels like an awful big waste of money,” said Council Member John Richey. “It’s just a Band-Aid at this point. We have to look at a long-term fix.”
Council members then voted in support of the plan shifting Radford to the west.
“I want to commend you for doing it in the first place because you are having the forethought to look ahead in a situation that is likely to occur,” said MSA Senior Project Manager Ben Wilkinson. “You are hoping that Asbury grows, and every indication would be that it will over time.”
Luther Manor Communities owns six residential properties in the area, of which about five could potentially be impacted by the project.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald after the City Council meeting, Executive Director Janet Warren said the organization currently rents out the homes, but officials have discussed expanding its facility to incorporate the homes into its community.
“We have an idea of how we would use that property, but we have not explored any ideas at this point,” she said. “I can’t really say how (the project) would impact us right now.”