In his first few days working in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden made climate change a top priority.
One of Biden’s first presidential acts was to rejoin the Paris Agreement, a global effort to address climate change. It was a reversal of the actions of President Donald Trump, who mocked the science of climate change and pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Biden also pledged on April 22 at a global climate summit to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 50% by 2030.
While supporters of such an effort heralded that latter announcement, opponents were quick to attack the proposal, and many experts questioned the feasibility of reaching such a goal in that time frame.
The City of Dubuque also has a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, and one leading city official supported the president’s actions in his first 100 days.
“I think starting on Day One, he had some executive orders that had some really positive things,” said Dubuque Sustainable Communities Coordinator Gina Bell. “... If we try to ignore (climate change), we’re going to be in a world of hurt.”
She said the city needs to make faster progress to meet its 50% goal, but it is often limited in its actions by state and federal policy. If the Biden administration continues creating federal policy targeting climate change, the city might have more options to reach that target.
Bell also noted that Biden’s plans to increase green jobs and improve public transportation signal to her that all communities will benefit from the president’s climate actions.
“I think daily life is intertwined with climate action, but people don’t always call it that,” she said. “They say, ‘Oh, I need better bus service, better jobs, better health care.’ I think we’ve been assured that communities of color and low-income communities will benefit from climate work, and we want to hold elected officials to that work.”
But U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is among those who have leveled criticism at the administration in relation to jobs — specifically those tied to the Keystone XL oil pipeline project. The president revoked its permit on his first day in office.
“He also killed thousands of jobs for American workers by canceling the XL pipeline,” she said in a video released Wednesday in which she lambasted Biden’s performance thus far.
Green Dubuque President Paul Schultz said some view Biden’s climate plans as less progressive than the Green New Deal, a sweeping but nonbinding proposal to shift the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power. It has not been approved by either chamber of Congress.
The nation obtained about 21% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2020, a share that is expected to grow to 42% by 2050, according to an estimate made by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in February, before Biden’s accelerated goal was announced.
But Schultz said Biden’s focus on green energy still is moving the needle in the right direction.
“I think there needs to be a tremendous amount of getting people on the same page,” Schultz said. “But it’s been improving. More people have been recognizing that climate is an existential threat.”
Clarke University professor of biology Andrea Bixler said she was encouraged to see Biden select qualified, experienced people for positions addressing climate change. She referenced special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry speaking with leaders in China to address climate change — an especially important move since the two countries are the biggest carbon contributors in the world.
Bixler said she believes Biden’s high climate goals can be achieved so long as everyone works together on the issue.
“Conservation makes an enormous impact, and if we aren’t giving subsidies to fossil fuels, we have more to spend on renewable power sources,” she said. “I think looking at solutions like that with an eye toward the long term, rather than immediate profits, does make these lofty goals achievable.”
None of the 10 county Republican parties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area responded with comments for this story.