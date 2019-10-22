Public input on the management of forest resources on four state-owned properties in Iowa and Grant counties is sought by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The department will accept comments through Oct. 30 pertaining to interim forest management plans for the Big Spring, Pompey Pillar, Love Creek and Trout Creek state fishery areas, according to a press release.
People can view the plans and submit comments at www.bit.ly/2VTZ6aY.
For more information, contact John Pohlman at 608-264-6263 or John.Pohlman@wi.gov.