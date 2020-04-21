HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Two months after a fatal shooting in rural Holy Cross, authorities announced they have wrapped up their investigation and provided additional details about the incident.
No criminal charges will be filed.
Lawrence E. Turner, 51, of Guttenberg, was fatally shot with a handgun on Feb. 20 at 42029 Heiderscheit Road, a property that online records indicate is owned by Kenneth and Debra Luensmann. When authorities initially reported the death, they declined to name the person who fired the shot but said early indications were that it was an accident.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department this week stated that Turner and his sister, Debra M. Luensmann, 65, were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Luensmann was handling a handgun when it discharged. The bullet struck Turner in the head.
“All facts and evidence were presented to the Clayton County Attorney’s Office for review,” according to a press release. “After considering all of the circumstances, this tragic death has been ruled accidental.”