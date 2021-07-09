A Dubuque man is suing the city, the police chief, a hospital and others after he allegedly received negligent medical care when he was stabbed in 2019.
But an attorney representing the city said many of the man’s claims are false.
Dustin R. McGonigle, 21, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Iowa against the City of Dubuque, Police Chief Mark Dalsing, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dr. Alejandro Pulido and “John Doe” Dubuque police officers.
Brett A. Gilden, 40, stabbed McGonigle on April 12, 2019, during a fight that occurred when Gilden attempted to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends. Gilden was convicted by a jury in November 2019 in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and sentenced to 10 years in prison on those charges.
McGonigle was charged with disorderly conduct for his role in the fight, but the case was later dismissed.
The lawsuit outlines McGonigle’s claims of mistreatment following his stabbing. Specific police officers are not currently named because McGonigle does not know their identities.
The suit claims that the defendants “violated Dustin’s clearly established constitutional rights when they failed to provide adequate medical treatment for Dustin’s serious medical needs.”
McGonigle was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment after police responded and found him stabbed. The suit claims that he did not receive a proper medical exam for his stab wounds by Pulido and that officers “refused to allow for Dustin to be properly examined by medical professionals and quickly took Dustin from the hospital to the (Dubuque Law Enforcement Center).”
Dubuque attorney Les Reddick, who is representing the city and police, said police and hospital records show that officers called for an ambulance to take McGonigle to Finley after the stabbing.
Reddick said McGonigle had staples put into his abdomen, received medications and got a CT scan during his time at the hospital. The claim that McGonigle was rushed out of the hospital is false, Reddick said, as records show he was there for two hours.
“I have no idea why they sued the police,” he said. “They hardly had any contact with the guy. He was being treated by a professional for two hours.”
The suit states that McGonigle called his parents from the jail and was suffering from “extensive pain to his abdomen” that caused him to barely be able to walk.
Reddick said there was no police record of McGonigle reporting that he was in pain during that time.
McGonigle’s parents took him back to the hospital immediately after his release from jail, the suit states. A surgery was performed on McGonigle’s abdomen within an hour of his return to the hospital, and he stayed in the hospital for seven days.
But Reddick said records show 12 hours passed between McGonigle leaving jail and returning to the hospital.
“I don’t know anything about where they got their information, but their claims that he was somehow ramrodded throughout the hospital and went to the hospital right after, they just aren’t true,” Reddick said.
McGonigle’s attorneys did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. An official with Finley declined to comment.