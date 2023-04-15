Both lanes of a busy Dubuque road will close for a short time on Monday as part of an ongoing construction project.
The northbound and southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial between Plaza Drive and John F. Kennedy Road will close for approximately 10 minutes around 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, to “accommodate the delivery of oversized construction equipment,” according to a press release.
“It is expected that additional time will be needed for traffic flow to resume following the closure,” the release states. “The Dubuque Police Department will assist with traffic control during the delivery and be stationed at the Plaza Dr. and John F. Kennedy intersections. Motorists should use caution and, if possible, plan ahead to use an alternate route during this time.”
The equipment delivery is part of the ongoing project to bring the Northwest Arterial into a “state of good repair.” The $9.2 million, multi-phase project is a partnership between the City of Dubuque and Iowa Department of Transportation and features major improvements on the arterial from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road.
Questions about the closure may be directed to the city’s engineering department at 563-589-4270, and the time and date of the closure could change depending on weather.
