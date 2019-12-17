Bucking a statewide trend, northeast Iowa farmland values dipped during the past year.
Clayton County values experienced the steepest decline, dropping 2.2% during the year to an average of $6,584 per acre, according to an annual survey by Iowa State University.
Geographic features can influence farmland values, according to Erik Oberbroeckling, a past president of Clayton County Farm Bureau.
“We farm along the Great River Road, and a lot of the things people like about driving on the Great River Road makes for inefficient farming,” said Oberbroeckling, of Garnavillo, Iowa.
Unlike flat agricultural areas in other parts of the state, northeast Iowa farmland can include timber stands and rolling hills.
“It’s less-than-ideal land for a row crop area. We’ve got a lot of slope around here,” Oberbroeckling said. “The less-than-ideal land is where you’re seeing the bloom come off the rose (in land values). Ag is cyclical, and we’re in a bit of a downturn. Capital gets tight, and the land might have gotten overinflated. There is still some real estate in the area that will increase in value.”
In Dubuque County, the per-acre value of farmland dipped 1.8% to $7,607. Neighboring Delaware and Jackson counties also experienced slight decreases — to $8,467 per acre in Delaware County, a decline of 1.3%, and to $6,721 in Jackson County, down 0.3%.
The average in Jones County ticked up 1.2% year over year to $7,518.
The statewide value is estimated at $7,432 per acre, an increase of 2.3% from 2018. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties experienced declines in land values.
Illinois’ average farmland value is $7,280 per acre for 2019, and Wisconsin’s average is $4,950, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. County-level figures are not yet available for both states.
The Iowa State report attributes the decline in northeastern land values in part to financial stress in the dairy sector. Other factors included rain during the delayed planting season, the trade war with China and an increase in farm bankruptcies.
Author Wendong Zhang, an assistant professor of economics at Iowa State, writes in the report that the statewide increase in land value “is not driven by a much stronger farm economy.”
Instead, Zhang credits the increase to lower interest rates, strong crop yields and limited land supply.
Craig Recker, who raises cattle in New Vienna, Iowa, said he has seen local farmland values holding steady or increasing slightly this year in his area.
“In Dubuque County, you’ve got a fair amount of small farms and a lot of livestock,” said Recker, president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau. “If you want to expand your operations, you have to have a land base to work with. That drives demand.”
Oberbroeckling said a dip in land value won’t have much impact on area farmers — unless they plan to sell land.
“A 1, 2 or 3% (decline), I wouldn’t get too worked up about,” he said.