A Dubuque couple on Monday was sentenced to federal prison for stealing more than $200,000 from his then-90-year-old mother.
Howard D. Derby, 66, and Patti L. Derby, 52, each previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to wire fraud.
He was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, while she was sentenced to two years. Each must serve three years of supervised release after their prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The two were arrested in June 2018 on state charges of felony dependent adult abuse. Those charges later were dropped due to the federal case.
Court documents state that the couple stole more than $200,000 from Mary Derby between September 2013 and September 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Howard Derby had been appointed as his mother’s power of attorney for finances and medical needs.
The couple used the money to pay for vacations, concert tickets, insurance and personal items.
By October 2017, the couple had spent all of Mary Derby’s funds, and as a result, she could not afford the assisted-living facility at which she had resided for years. Instead, she was moved into the couple’s home. Over the next three months, she lost more than 23 pounds, broke her wrist and was hospitalized, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“The Derbys’ treatment of the victim in this case is appalling,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan in the press release. “They took advantage of an elderly woman with mental and physical disabilities for their own selfish, personal gain.”