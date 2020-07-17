The City of Dubuque is reminding residents of rules governing the placement of political signs.
According to a press release, city regulations require that such signs must not exceed 32 square feet in area, cannot be placed in any public right-of-way or a “visibility triangle” — which the city defines as “10 feet in each direction of a street corner” – and cannot be placed on objects in a right-of-way, including trees or utility poles.
The release states that signs placed in a right-of-way may be moved onto private property by public works department staff.
Full details of the sign regulations are available at cityofdubuque.org/politicalsigns.
Call 563-589-4210 or email planning@cityofdubuque.org for more information.