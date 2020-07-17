News in your town

Ernst in Dubuque predicts Congress will pass additional COVID-19 relief

Maquoketa farmer's family raising money for medical bills after 'nightmare' accident

Health officials push vaccines left on backburner during pandemic

Maquoketa triathlon canceled, will go virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

State officials honor Balltown as first town in Iowa to fully complete 2020 census

City of Dubuque reminds residents of political sign rules

Annual event in northwest Illinois canceled due to COVID-19

Grand River Medical Group partners with UnityPoint Health to form Integrated Cancer Center

64 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 9 more in Jackson County

Weekend buzz: 3 local events to check out

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Peosta family center awarded $935,000 small business construction loan

62 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours resulting from 709 tests

IBM Dubuque layoff numbers released

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Dyersville 'Field of Dreams' mural, 'If You Build It' exhibit could become hits

Drive-thru resource fair slated for Bellevue

Lancaster business owner purchases former Shopko

After surprise moves by council, organizers cancel popular Elkader event

Dyersville brewery to host former 'The Voice' contestant with Iowa roots

Jackson County Pro Rodeo canceled over health, safety concerns

GermanFest called off in Guttenberg, but plans to hold 2 other summer events still on

Holy Family to hold in-person classes with virtual option; masks required for students

2 hurt in motorcycle crash on Northwest Arterial

Local communities receive grants for rural initiatives

Shullsburg Cheese Fest called off

Study on children's well-being: Iowa, Wisconsin ranked 10, 11, Illinois at 24

COVID-19 closure leaves lasting impact on court system in Dubuque County

Western Dubuque school leaders: 'Black lives do matter to us'

Authorities: Confrontation leads to fatal shooting in Jo Daviess County

Cuba City man sentenced to probation for sex crimes

24 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 8 more cases, 1 more death in Grant County

University of Dubuque Heritage Center will delay season

Pandemic causes revenue shortfall for Dubuque casinos

