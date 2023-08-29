Trucks crossing the Julien Dubuque Bridge honked horns Monday as a restored World War II warship passed below the span on the Mississippi River en route to La Crosse, Wis.

Beginning next week, visitors will be able to tour the landing ship USS LST-325 when it returns to Dubuque from its La Crosse visit and docks along a barge near the Port of Dubuque. The ship will be open for public tours from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12.

Recommended for you