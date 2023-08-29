The USS LST-325 passes by Dubuque on its way to La Crosse, Wis., on Monday. The ship is expected to arrive in Dubuque on Sept. 12, and will be open for public tours from Sept. 7-12. More photos: THonline.com
Trucks crossing the Julien Dubuque Bridge honked horns Monday as a restored World War II warship passed below the span on the Mississippi River en route to La Crosse, Wis.
Beginning next week, visitors will be able to tour the landing ship USS LST-325 when it returns to Dubuque from its La Crosse visit and docks along a barge near the Port of Dubuque. The ship will be open for public tours from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12.
“I hope we get a lot of people coming through,” said Ron Clemen, of Dubuque.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Clemen volunteered to assist visitors when the landing ship last visited Dubuque in 2018 and plans to volunteer again beginning next week.
“I’m glad they can keep that ship going,” Clemen said. “It’s a good part of history that they can preserve.”
The last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the United States, the USS LST-325 primarily is docked in Evansville, Ind. Once a year, the ship travels to riverside locations throughout the U.S. for public tours.
“When they left in 2018, I said, ‘Obviously, we want you guys to come back,’ because it had a great impact on the community,” said Julie Kronlage, director of sales at Travel Dubuque and an organizer of the ship’s upcoming visit.
The ship’s last Dubuque visit, in August 2018, drew 16,620 people — at the time, the fifth-highest number of visitors at a single site. Only visits to Chattanooga, Tenn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Decatur, Ala., drew higher attendance figures.
“Last time they were here, the line (of people to tour the ship) went all the way back to the paddlewheel (of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium,” Clemen said.
In 2018, Clemen shuttled some visitors to the ship by golf cart.
“I’m a veteran myself, so it was wonderful to help people get down there (to the ship),” Clemen said.
Clemen is one of about 100 local volunteers who will assist during the ship’s upcoming visit.
“We know we’re going to be parking (visitors) in the City of Dubuque ramp that is attached to the Diamond Jo (Casino), so we will have volunteers assist with getting people to and from the ship,” Kronlage said. “Volunteers also will be on the ship itself. While there are 50 veterans (who travel with the ship and regularly staff it), they can’t do everything. So every day we will have people on the ship helping.”
Kronlage said the Port of Dubuque will be busy during the ship’s visit.
The landing ship tank likely will arrive the evening of Sept. 5. A Viking cruise ship will leave that evening at about 5:30 p.m.
“The LST will slip in right after that night,” Kronlage said.
It won’t be the only vessel of interest docked there, though.
On Sept. 8, Dubuque will welcome the American Countess to the port for a day, followed by day visits for the American Symphony on Sept. 10 and the American Serenade on Sept. 11.
“They will all be right there (in the port),” Kronlage said. “If you go down to the port where the barge is set up now, the small ships will be on the inside and the LST will be on the outside, closest to the main channel.”