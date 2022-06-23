GALENA, Ill. – Authorities said a person was shot late Wednesday in Galena and the shooter has been arrested.
A press release issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 2 a.m. today offered few details about the shooting. The names of those involved have not been released yet, and no information was included on the severity of the victim's injuries.
Authorities were alerted at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been shot at a residence on Powder House Hill Road.
The release states that the shooter fled the scene and that deputies, as well as officers from the Galena and East Dubuque police departments, responded to the area. Authorities activated the “Code Red” system to alert the public of the suspect’s description and used two K-9 units to conduct a broader search.
The suspect was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. today, according to the release, and “there is no ongoing threat from this incident.”
The release states tha “due to the severe nature of the offense and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, not all details can be released at this time” but notes that more information will be released following the completion of the initial stages of the investigation.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted local authorities.