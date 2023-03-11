Dubuque City Council members on Thursday expressed concern over staffing at the city’s emergency communications center.

The city’s emergency communications department requested the creation of five additional full-time dispatcher positions to reduce the workload for existing staff. Only one of those new positions was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.

