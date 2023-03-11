Dubuque City Council members on Thursday expressed concern over staffing at the city’s emergency communications center.
The city’s emergency communications department requested the creation of five additional full-time dispatcher positions to reduce the workload for existing staff. Only one of those new positions was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
The city currently employs 11 full-time dispatchers and three lead dispatchers. In fiscal year 2022, dispatchers took 108,612 calls for service.
During his presentation of the Emergency Communications Department’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which will begin on July 1, 911 Communications Manager Mark Murphy said he currently struggles allowing dispatchers to take vacation due to the shortage of available staff.
“We’re denying vacation time because we don’t have the staff to fill it,” Murphy said.
Murphy added that the lack of vacation adds to the already high stress levels of people working as emergency dispatchers.
Budget documents state the addition of each dispatcher position would add about $37,000 in recurring costs each year.
City Council members said they were concerned by what they perceived as a shortage of staff at the Emergency Communications Center.
“It’s such a high stress environment by nature,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “That is concerning, and it has definitely piqued my interest.”
Dubuque City Council must approve its fiscal year 2024 budget by the end of April. A breakdown of the budget presentations made on Thursday are as follows:
Emergency Management
Revenue or resources projected: $535,044
Expenditures projected: $437,471
Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 3.2% decrease
Tax support requested: $104,400 city property tax support portion
Tax support current year: $104,400
Employment change: Emergency management not employed by the city
Recommended improvement packages: No improvement packages requested.
Emergency Communications Center
Revenue or resources projected: $728,345
Expenditures projected: $2,099,827
Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 22.3% increase
Tax support requested: $1,371,482
Tax support current year: $1,105,898
Employment change: adding a full-time dispatcher, resulting in the equivalent of 20.35 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $36,485 to create a full-time dispatcher position.
Police Department
Revenue or resources projected: $1,516,275
Expenditures projected: $18,151,643
Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 5.3% increase
Tax support requested: $16,635,368
Tax support current year: $15,463,033
Employment change: Adding two full-time crisis intervention team officers and moved law enforcement user support specialist position to the Information Services Department, resulting in the equivalent of 125.75 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $116,217 to create two crisis intervention team officer positions, $73,000 to purchase an automated license plate reader system, $12,000 to allow lieutenants and captains to apply for police executive training, $11,523 to increase the patrol training budget, $25,000 to purchase a drone to use for outdoor crime scene and traffic accident reconstruction.
Fire Department
Revenue or resources projected: $4,663,932
Expenditures projected: $15,280,924
Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 6.7% increase
Tax support requested: $10,616,992
Tax support current year: $11,419,492
Employment change: Adding one full-time firefighter and one administrative assistant, resulting in the equivalent of 101.16 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $94,678 to create one full-time firefighter position, $68,800 to create one administrative assistant position.
