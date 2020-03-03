A bill backed by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers and law enforcement departments has been signed into law by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Act 105 permits law enforcement agencies to hire a company to transport people who have been placed in protective custody while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Proponents — including Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, who testified in December at the state Capitol in support of the legislation — said the proposal would ease the burden on resource-strapped departments as they navigate the hurdles of ferrying detainees to the state’s only facility required to accept such patients — a process that can take more than 12 hours per trip.