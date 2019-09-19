While one high-profile trial is being held this week at the Dubuque County Courthouse, another is not.
The trial for Fredrick L. Bateast, 37, of 1804 Central Ave., Apt. 2A, had been set to start Tuesday, but that morning, court officials said it had been delayed by one week, to Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Bateast is charged with attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting in June in Dubuque. Court documents state that Bateast and Ricardo Thomas, 35, got into a fight in front of 2464 White St. on the night of June 18 and that traffic camera footage shows Bateast shot Thomas in the back as the man tried to run away.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Alisha Stach said the Bateast trial was pushed back for one week because there were two other jury trials slated — including the ongoing first-degree murder trial of Todd M. Mullis, who is accused of killing his wife with a corn rake.
“There’s a lot going on in the courthouse (this week), so it made sense to move it,” Stach said.