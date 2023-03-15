Five candidates are running for four seats on the Galena School Board, and all of them have one goal if they are elected.
Fix the high school.
Galena residents choose between the five candidates in the April 4 election. Four of the candidates are incumbents.
Recommended for you
When talking with the Telegraph Herald, all five candidates said, if elected, their main focus will be to make improvements to the aging Galena High School, though they differed on how those improvements could be funded.
The school district currently has an $18 million renovation and expansion of Galena Middle School under construction, and the current school board’s attention has now turned to the high school.
The high school was originally constructed in 1957, and district officials have pointed to multiple issues at the building, such as a lack of air-conditioning.
The Telegraph Herald spoke about these issues with the candidates, along with their plans for the school district, if elected.
Matt Blaum
Age: 45
Profession: Owner and operator of Blaum Bros. Distilling Co.
Family: Wife, Alaina; three children.
Relevant experience: Two years on the Galena School Board.
A resident of Galena for 11 years, Matt Blaum now has all three of his children enrolled in Galena’s schools, and he wants to ensure that they have the best possible education.
“This is obviously important to me having kids in the schools,” Blaum said. “I want to make sure our kids get the best they can get.”
The owner and operator of Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., Blaum was appointed to Galena School Board two years ago. During that time, he helped the school board develop the project to make improvements to Galena Middle School.
Now, he said, attention must be given to the high school.
“Everybody in Galena knows it’s in rough shape,” Blaum said. “The kids deserve a lot better.”
Blaum said he would like to make improvements to the high school without going to referendum, but he added that the project will likely be expensive.
“We’d like to do it without a referendum, if possible,” Blaum said. “If we do have to go to referendum, I don’t think it will be that big.”
Nate Droessler
Age: 43
Profession: Self-employed residential contractor
Family: wife, Tiffany; three children
Relevant experience: None
For Nate Droessler, his lack of experience with local schools is seen as a positive.
“I’m trying to get the community to trust the school board again,” Droessler said. “I’m not a part of the school board that people don’t trust right now.”
Droessler claims that residents lost faith in the school board after it previously unsuccessfully attempted multiple times to pass bond measures to make improvements to school facilities.
If elected, Droessler said he would make an effort to give the public more input in school board decisions and keep residents involved in actions by the school board.
“I’d like to get the public more involved in the process,” he said.
Droessler said he does support a major renovation of the high school, which he said will likely need to be funded through a voter-approved referendum.
Brian McIntyre
Age: 42
Profession: Territory manager at IMT Insurance.
Family: Wife, Katie; three children.
Relevant experience: Eight years on the Galena School Board
With two terms on the Galena School Board behind him, Brian McIntyre believes the school district is heading in the right direction.
“I feel like we have great leadership in place,” he said. “They are doing a great job.”
Now seeking a third term, McIntyre said he wants to “finish the job” of making improvements to the district’s schools.
McIntyre called for a renovation of the high school, a project that will likely require a referendum in order to secure enough funding.
However, he stressed that he will pursue whatever project both makes necessary improvements to the high school and is fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.
“I’ve committed myself to doing what is best for this community and the district,” McIntyre said. “I’m going to continue to do that.”
Alan Minter
Age: 67
Profession: Retired, former school teacher for more than 30 years
Family: Wife, Susan; one child
Relevant experience: Two years on the Galena School Board
With a career spent in education, Alan Minter said he wants to use his experience as an educator to enhance the experience of students at Galena’s schools.
“I want to help the city get a district that is even more impressive than it already is,” Minter said.
Minter said the primary concern of the school district remains the aging high school building, which he said will require a substantial renovation or the construction of a new school, both of which will likely need voter approval through a bond referendum.
“It’s in need of a lot of money,” he said. “Ideally, I would like to see the voters push us to get a new building.”
Minter said he also supports expanded mental health services for students at the district and proposed the creation of mental health retreat rooms and increased access to school counselors.
“I think it should be a priority for us as a district,” Minter said. “I want to make sure kids have the tools that they need to succeed, and that includes mental health.”
John Rosenthal
Age: 62
Profession: Retired, former vice president and business agent for the Teamsters Local 120
Family: Wife, Shirley; three children
Relevant experience: Four years on Galena School Board.
John Rosenthal is a strong believer in Galena’s schools, contending that they provide local children with a quality education.
“The school district is heading in the right direction,” Rosenthal said. “We have some of the best teachers in the state.”
If there is one area in need of improvement, it’s the high school, he said.
Rosenthal supports a significant renovation of the school to bring it up to modern standards.
He said the size of the project will likely require the school board to secure funding through a voter-approve referendum.
“We need to make a better learning environment for the students and staff,” Rosenthal said. “We’ll probably have to go to the taxpayers to raise the money to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.