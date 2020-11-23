Raena Pape’s Dubuque home took an unusual twist during the witching season.
Among the spooky decor stood a Christmas tree.
“I actually had my tree up before Hallo- ween,” Pape said, with a laugh. “I’ve always loved decorating for Christmas and always have my tree up before Thanksgiving. But this year, between COVID-19, working from home and not really having any social interaction and having to put my fur baby down, I have been feeling like I’m missing out. Christmas decorations make me happy, and I wanted to feel happy and excited.”
It didn’t stop there.
Pape — who has two children, ages 5 and 16, at home — also has been spinning holiday tunes each morning as she begins her workday. She has been working remotely for Medline Industries since March.
“I even have a Christmas countdown by my desk that I update each day,” Pape said. “Alexa has been playing Christmas music for a week now, and I diffuse my Christmas Spirit essential oils. It has really helped give me something to be excited about, despite knowing that the holidays will look very different this year.”
For a few residents across the tri-state area, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, even though Thanksgiving still is a few days away.
Ooh La La manager Cathi Olson said that while many typically wait to decorate until after Thanksgiving, this year has been an exception. Ooh La La is located at 3460 Hillcrest Road in Dubuque.
“With COVID, many people are decorating earlier this year and with more decorations,” said Olson, who began decorating homes for residents with her staff on Nov. 1. “So many people have been spending so much time in their homes. They want to be surrounded by the pretty lights and the festive ornaments. There is a joy that comes from holiday decorating. We need it this year more than ever. This way, they can enjoy it longer as well.”
Courtney Goodendorf, of Dubuque, said she and her family are among those heeding the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by staying put as much as possible, though the reality of the circumstances has hit harder with the holidays on the horizon. Because of that, their tree went up on Nov. 1, in addition to other Christmas frivolities, to help the family feel a little merrier.
“We turned the Christmas music on loud, cleaned the house together and decorated the whole house for something fun to do at home,” said Goodendorf, who has three kids, ages 9 through 13. “Our elf, Twinkle, even came back early — so he could quarantine, of course — and so he could start his crazy fun. It helped my kids a lot. It gave us something to look forward to, even if it looks different.”
Gauging emotional health
Lorie Murphy is a counselor at Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 777, and Clarke University. She suspects that those who have decided to decorate well ahead of Christmas this year might be coming to terms with a holiday season that could present heightened emotional health challenges, even following months of remaining distant from loved ones.
“This year, more than ever, people seem less focused on the hustle and bustle and more focused on finding meaningful connections,” she said.
The emotional boost of getting a jump on festivities early could be substantial, Murphy added, particularly for those who have spent a greater amount of time at home in recent months and might already be struggling with feelings of isolation or depression.
“I think it’s immensely helpful,” she said. “I’ve even encouraged people navigating depression during other times of the year to create a Christmas in June. Christmas is often associated with predictability and routine. We associate it with smells, foods and connecting with others. How can we keep that joy and find creative ways to honor those connections? Holiday decorating is a timeless reminder of that fun, playfulness and normality.”
However, finding that sense of normality could prove tricky.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, health experts have advised families to stay home for the holidays, surrounding themselves with immediate family members they come into contact with daily, in lieu of traveling.
According to the CDC, the risk for exposure or spreading the virus can be greater during medium-sized gatherings, even when practicing social distance. Large gatherings including individuals who have traveled and cannot be spaced at least 6 feet apart pose the greatest risk.
Murphy encouraged people to explore new traditions, as well as bridge the gap created by COVID-19.
“What I’m noticing is a lot of divisiveness in families right now as they are planning for Christmas,” she said. “You have one camp who is very concerned, another who is backing away out of anger that COVID-19 is still happening and another who aren’t as concerned. I emphasize that what we are going through right now is not normal. Describing it as a ‘new normal’ tends to scare people into thinking that it will always be this way. It won’t. It’s temporary and is only this way until we get a handle on the pandemic. But we need to try and be understanding of each other’s fears.”
It’s a common ground that Murphy said can be found in self-awareness exercises, something those experiencing anxiety surrounding this year’s holiday season can tune into when determining what they need — even if that means tossing tinsel on the tree earlier than usual.
“Check in with yourself three times a day to notice what you’re feeling, what kind of thoughts you are carrying and what kind of brain trash you can dump,” she said. “... It’s like sailing a ship. You don’t want to check in at the end of the day to discover that you’re 115 miles off course. This is where things like meditation and yoga can be great to help yourself pay attention to the chatter in your head and know what you need. Maybe that’s Netflix, talking to someone or taking a long walk. Maybe it’s more sleep.”
Seeking the help of a counselor could be beneficial, Murphy said.
“For givers and care providers especially, you can’t pour from an empty cup,” she said. “I encourage anyone who wants to find a different way to deal with what life throws at them to seek counseling. ... This time of year especially, we need to do what makes us happy.”