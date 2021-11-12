The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • J&R Underground, of Blanchardville, Wis., reported the theft of items worth $4,485 between Nov. 5 and Monday from a construction site at 2010 Kerper Blvd. in Dubuque.
  • The Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., recently reported the theft of items worth $3,729 between Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

