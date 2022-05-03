PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The resumption of work on Business U.S. 151 in Platteville is being delayed.
The work had been scheduled to start Monday, but it instead will resume on Wednesday, May 4. The city announced that “the contractor has delayed work” on the safety improvement project.
The traffic signals at the intersection of Business U.S. 151 and Water Street/Wisconsin 80/81 will be turned off, with the intersection functioning as an all-way stop for four to six weeks.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/27r8mzky.
