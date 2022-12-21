Department of Natural Resources officials from across the tri-states reported a strong deer harvest in this year’s gun hunting season.
Shotgun hunting season for deer in Iowa began Dec. 3 to 7 before resuming Dec. 10 and ending Sunday, Dec. 18. Muzzleloader season began Oct. 15 to 23 and resumed Dec. 19 to Jan. 10.
As of Sunday afternoon, 87,885 deer had been harvested statewide this year, according to real-time Iowa Department of Natural Resources data. The total deer harvested statewide in last year’s season was 102,765.
“It’s been a very normal year, which is a good thing,” said Curt Kemmerer, an Iowa DNR wildlife biologist covering Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. “We always shoot for that 100,000 to 120,000 range for deer harvested throughout the year, and we do expect us to be right in there again. Hunter satisfaction seems to be pretty high. All the folks I have been talking to have been having a great season, for the most part.”
In Dubuque County, hunters had harvested 1,971 deer this year as of Sunday afternoon, compared to 3,541 in Clayton County, 1,322 in Delaware County and 1,931 in Jackson County.
Kemmerer said weather always plays a big factor in how the gun hunting season goes each year, and mostly mild weather so far this year has been good for hunters who prefer to sit in tree stands.
“Hunters look forward to this for an entire year,” he said. “They’re not going to miss those days (for hunting), regardless of the weather.”
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources data shows 203,295 deer were harvested throughout the state during the nine-day gun hunting season that took place Nov. 19 to 27, a 14% increase from last year’s total.
Ally Magnin, Wisconsin DNR assistant deer and elk specialist, said the deer harvest numbers are actually a return to normal after numbers dipped last year.
“The weather was more conducive (this year) to deer hunting as opposed to last year, when it was more mild,” she said. “The snow on the ground this year helped with visibility, and the colder temperatures meant the deer were out moving around.”
Preliminary data shows that 4,216 deer were harvested in Grant County, Wis., during the nine-day season, while 1,616 were harvested in Lafayette County.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources preliminarily reported that hunters took 76,854 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, which ended Dec. 4. That’s up from 70,411 in the 2021 season.
In Jo Daviess County, 1,273 deer were harvested during the season.
Illinois DNR officials did not return requests for comment.
Keri Hanson, director of marketing and e-commerce for Dubuque-based retailer Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, said sales of hunting-related items have been strong this year, helped in part by a return to normal inventory levels of ammunition and rifles.
“We’ve seen a nice uptick of sales in processing, which is everything from meat grinders to seasonings and things like that,” she said. “That’s usually a really good indication people are filling all of their tags.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.