A longtime employee has purchased a 125-plus-year-old Dubuque oil and propane business.
Tom Flogel, president of Mulgrew Oil & Propane Co., became the company's new owner as of Sept. 1. He takes over from Pat and Jim Mulgrew, the third- and fourth-generation owners of the historic business.
"It is an honor to continue the longstanding tradition of delivering superior products and services our customers deserve and have come to expect from us since 1893," Flogel said in the release.
He did not immediately return a phone message seeking additional comment for this story.
Flogel has been with the company for 20 years, serving as president since 2017.
"I'm excited for Tom," Jim Mulgrew said in a press release. "It is a natural transition to have him take over moving forward, and I know he will carry on the family tradition of quality service and treating our employees and customers with respect."
Neither Jim nor Pat Mulgrew were in the office Friday afternoon, according to an employee who answered the phone.
The company was established in 1893. It is a full-service fuel, propane lubricant provider that has locations in Maquoketa, Cascade, Preston and Scales Mound, Ill., among others.
In the release, Flogel said "there will be no significant changes and it will be business as usual."