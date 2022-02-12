ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members propose a decrease in the city’s property tax rate for the coming fiscal year, though the drop would be smaller than that proposed by the city administrator.
Council members this week unanimously voted to set a public hearing on Feb. 22 for a proposed maximum total levy amount of $301,947,101, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $7.94 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from the current rate of $8.12 per $1,000.
When paired with the city’s debt service levy, which will decrease from $1.38 to $1.06 per $1,000 of assessed value for the 2023 fiscal year, the city’s total levy would be $9 per $1,000. The current total levy is $9.50 per $1,000.
While the city property tax rate would decrease, a rise in property values means many residents might still pay more in city taxes. The assessed value of the average home in Asbury climbed by about 11.1% over the past year.
With the proposed total levy, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $974.46 for the city portion of their tax bills.
City Administrator Beth Bonz said following the meeting that between the lower levy rates, a decrease in the state rollback rate and an increase in property valuations, the city expects a 5.97% increase in tax revenues for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Bonz initially had proposed to council members a larger property tax rate decrease, which would have resulted in a total levy of $8.59 per $1,000 of assessed value when paired with the debt service levy.
Revenues produced from that rate would cover the costs of a number of city priorities, accounting for rising costs due to the labor market and increased fuel and utility costs.
However, Council Member Craig Miller sparked the decision to go with a smaller decrease in the property tax rate.
“I think we’ve seen in the headlines enough locally and also at the national level that wages and fuel costs are going to continue to go up,” Miller said. “... I think we should be a little bit more aggressive. I think that the number that we’ve been working with at a preliminary level is a little too low.”
Council Member Russ Domeyer expressed an initial approval for the larger drop.
“Even with that ($8.59 total) levy, taxes are going to go up,” Domeyer said.
Council Member Bob Reisch agreed with Miller, saying he was uncomfortable with an almost $1 drop. Reisch said the city could drop the rate again next year if needed.
“Fifty cents is more in the neighborhood that I would be more comfortable with, just going from past histories,” Reisch said.
Council Member Curt Kiessling said he would support a $9 total including the $7.94 general fund levy, to the agreement of other council members.
“I think it’s a fair compromise,” Council Member Karen Klinkhammer said.