Another spooky season is coming to a close, but some local organizations are working to ensure that October’s final days will continue to haunt your dreams.
Dark Chambers, one of the tri-state-area’s premier haunts, has a new home in Kieler, Wis. And one Dubuque landmark is in the midst of a four-day, family-friendly scare-a-thon.
“It’s grown every year,” said Michelle Blanchard, event manager for Terror at the Grand Opera House. “Between our first and second year, it grew enormously. (And) we put about 1,500 people through last year.”
So fear not — at least not yet — spooky enthusiasts. Opportunities for 11th-hour frights remain.
But you have to act fast before they shuffle back to their graves for another year.
DARK CHAMBERS
Dark Chambers has a storied history, launching nearly a
decade ago in a run-down Port of Dubuque building. Two years ago, owner Trent Johnson and company relocated, setting up shop in the woods at Union Park.
But work at the park forced another move this year. Fortunately, according to Johnson, a perfect venue already was available.
The haunted attraction is open from 6 to 11 p.m. today and again Thursday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1341 Frontage Road in Kieler, the former home of a supper club. Admission is $15 for “full scares” and $5 for the “light fright,” held nightly from 6 to 7 p.m.
“I’ve been talking with the folks who owned the property for the last two or three years,” said Johnson.
It provides a unique setting for this year’s haunt.
“You go in through a portion of the supper club first,” Johnson said. “But it’s themed like a hotel, like a motel.”
Victims — er, customers — travel through multiple buildings and outdoor areas, each of which is packed with terrifying sets and sinister characters determined to instill as much fear as possible.
“We’ve gained some really good new actors, which is really good,” Johnson said. “To me, that’s one of the hugest improvements.”
TERROR AT GRAND OPERA HOUSE
Blanchard said the supposed ghosts that haunt Grand Opera House are local legend. But this year’s Terror at the Grand Opera House — which continues tonight and Monday, Oct. 28 — isn’t limited by colloquial ghouls.
“We find that we have a lot more fun with getting to take up the traditional crazy haunted house kind of stuff,” she said.
Like Dark Chambers, the Grand Opera House includes a “light fright” from 6 to 7 p.m. For a $7 admission fee, youngsters can explore the historic building and collect treats from relatively friendly costumed monsters and maniacs.
“It’s not super scary, but it’s not — hopefully — going to be totally lame,” Blanchard said.
But after 7 p.m., all bets are off. The full fright — cost: $12 — is a terrifying trek through the theater. Plus, it’s an opportunity to explore areas that typically are off limits.
“It’s a walking tour throughout the entire building,” Blanchard said. “You get to go through some of the back hallways and things. ... Everything has been transformed into something spooky.”
Many of the volunteers are seasoned Grand Opera House actors. But others are simply folks who want to make you smile — or scream.
“It’s performers. It’s technicians. It’s people you see on stage all the time,” said Blanchard. “It’s people who say, ‘I can’t possibly be on stage. I have stage fright.’”