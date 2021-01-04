Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
• Dubuque County reported 48 additional COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, giving the county a total of 10,709. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 11.2%.
• Clayton County reported an increase of 13 cases and the county’s rate rose to 18.0%. Jones County reported seven additional cases and a rate of 14.0%. Delaware County reported six additional cases and a rate of 10.7%. Jackson County reported two additional cases and a rate of 11.8%.
• The state public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data. As of the most recent report from Dec. 28, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jackson County had five; Clayton County had four; Delaware County had two; and Jones County had two.
• On Sunday night, the state was reporting five outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 46; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 19; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
• Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,047 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 284,377. The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained 3,946.
• In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 14 additional cases. The county also reported 3,953 recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 20 in 24 hours. Crawford County reported four additional cases. Iowa County’s website said there would be no updated figures released during the weekend. The state website reported seven additional cases in Iowa County. The state reported two additional cases in Lafayette County.
• Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,446 additional cases and five additional deaths, increasing the totals to 486,531 and 4,875, respectively.
• In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update Sunday, although the state website reported two additional cases for the county. Statewide, Illinois reported 4,469 additional cases, for a total of 979,821. The state reported 81 additional related deaths, with the toll rising to 16,755.