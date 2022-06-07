MANCHESTER, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College’s Manchester Center will offer a two-day summer camp for youth examining human impacts on the environment.

Science & Engineering: “Water” You Doing? will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20 to 21 at the center, 1200½ W. Main St.

The camp is designed for youth entering grades five through eight.

Participants will create and explore a model of pollutants that contaminate water bodies and engineer solutions to clean their polluted models, among other activities.

Cost of the camp is $29.

Register by Monday, June 13, by calling 844-642-2338, ext. 7700, or online at nicc.edu/Manchester.

