EDMUND, Wis. — Authorities said a southwest Wisconsin man was arrested Monday for at least his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.
Dustin Drone, 34, of Darlington, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Monday on U.S. 18 in the Village of Edmund on charges of operating while intoxicated — fifth or sixth offense, operating while his license was revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Drone was booked into Iowa County Jail. No details were provided regarding what led to authorities coming into contact with Drone.