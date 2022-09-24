When couple Kate Parks and Todd Schmidt, of Dubuque, learned of the shootings at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July, they were shocked. When they learned hours later that the victims were close family members, they were devastated. 

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, all of Cedar Falls, were shot and killed July 22 at their campsite. Tyler Schmidt was Todd Schmit's cousin.

