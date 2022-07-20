A Dyersville, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty to charges related to stabbing her stepdaughter with scissors.
Jacey L. Meyer, 32, of Dyersville, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, child endangerment causing bodily injury, child endangerment and false imprisonment.
Plea documents state that Meyer can be sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison, but she will seek a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that authorities responded on March 30, 2021, to a Dyersville residence for a report of a girl being kicked out of her house following a physical altercation.
A then-11-year-old girl at the scene had “numerous red markings” around her neck, “a red laceration on her lower lip and bruising around her left eye,” documents state. During an interview with investigators a day later, the girl reported that Meyer took a pair of child scissors to her arm, attempting to cut her arm, and used the scissors to stab the girl in the stomach. The girl said Meyer also choked her, documents state.
The girl reported that “she was locked in her bedroom without access to a phone almost every day during the summer of 2020” while Meyer was at work, documents state. The girl also reported being locked in her bedroom on March 24, 2020.
Meyer’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 6 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.